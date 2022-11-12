MISSISSIPPI VALLEY at SOUTHERN
2 p.m. Saturday, A.W. Mumford Stadium
Online: ESPN+
Radio: KQXL-FM, 106.5
What’s at stake
A winning record and a strong finish, despite a disappointing two-game losing streak, is there for the taking. The program has clearly made progress, but that thought could be in doubt if Southern fails to beat one of the worst teams in the SWAC. Valley has shown improvement and the Jaguars need to do the same with a dominant effort. Coach Eric Dooley’s Prairie View team won the division last year but lost its final four games. If he wants a springboard into recruiting, a strong showing here is a good start.
Key matchup
Southern SS Corione Harris vs. Mississippi Valley RB Caleb Johnson: It’s a hard-hitting safety vs. a hard-running tailback who leads the Devils in rushing. Harris is the guy who comes up strong to make hits on both sides of the line of scrimmage. These two should have quite a few collisions during the course of the game. Valley is going to try and establish their run to take some heat off the quarterback. Southern players know Johnson well from past experience. Valley may be low on victories but they play a physical brand of football similar to Southern.
Players to watch
Jaguars: The Southern wide receiver group has been quiet lately, but look for WR Cassius Allen to have a big game. His size (6-foot-4, 200) is going to be hard for Devil DBs to deal with and he’s been the most consistent Southern receiver lately. DT Jason Dumas is going to be fired up to play in front of the home crowd for the last time in a season cut short by his off-season shoulder surgery. He’s led a Southern front seven that has played consistently well all season.
Devils: Mississippi Valley really missed QB Jalani Eason and it showed when he threw three TD passes in their first victory last week. He was also the leading rusher and will be someone the Jaguars have to watch closely throughout the game. It’s vital to keep him penned up in the pocket. DL Ronnie Thomas is a lock for All-SWAC honors with 14½ tackles for loss, second in the league, and among them 8½ sacks. He might require a double team or Southern will have to run the ball away from his side of the field.
Facts and figures
Southern leads the series with MVSU 39-9 and 22-2 in Baton Rouge. ... Southern’s two losses to the Devils in BR have interesting backstories. The 6-0 loss in 2012 was the last for Stump Mitchell as head coach. He was reassigned, clearing the way for Dawson Odums to take over. ... The Jaguars' 63-45 victory in 1984 featured an aerial show by Devil QB Willie Totten and WR Jerry Rice, who caught 21 passes.
Numbers worth knowing
-4: Southern’s turnover ratio (18 giveaways, 14 takeaways)
13.9: Mississippi Valley points per game, last in the SWAC
96: Number of consecutive games Southern has played without overtime
Prediction and why
Southern 48, Mississippi Valley State 17: Southern may have underperformed the last two weeks but the Jaguars aren’t going to miss this opportunity to rebound. The Delta Devils are going to be feisty after winning their first game last week but they aren’t in the same class as the Jaguars. Southern’s offense should regain its mojo against the worst defense in the SWAC, even with an injury-riddled backfield. Look for BeSean McCray to do the heavy damage running and passing. The Jaguar defense should be more focused at home and stop making silly mistakes that keeps opponent drives alive. Their pass rush should make the day miserable for quarterback Jalani Eason, who returned from an early season injury last week.