Dawson Odums is not a Baptist minister.
But he will lay hands on one of his players if they don’t stay focused when Southern plays Texas Southern this weekend — metaphorically speaking, of course.
Unlike Southern’s four other road trips this season, Saturday’s game will take place at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium right in the middle of the ongoing Texas State Fair.
The Jaguars can’t afford to let distractions get to them.
“I tell them that I’m not a Baptist minister,” Odums said. “Baptist ministers believe in laying hands on you. I try not to have to lay hands on them, but this week is not about a setback. This week is about a mentality of going forward and moving to the next game. This is the plan for us to play a certain way in this game to give ourselves a chance.”
While not the the traditional “State Fair Classic,” that takes place during the nearly month-long festival, the game is touted as the “Texas State Fair Football Showdown” and is already scheduled to host a rematch in 2019.
The fair, now in its third week, traditionally hosts Prairie View-Grambling and Texas-Oklahoma.
This is Southern’s first trip to Dallas since 1987 when it played Prairie View A&M.
With an annual attendance at roughly 2 million people, the 24-day event has taken place almost every year since 1886 with brief stoppages during World Wars I and II.
Augustine suspended
Andre Augustine’s absence for the past five weeks is due to a previously unreported indefinite suspension, Odums confirmed Tuesday.
The senior safety has been missing from both games and practice since playing against Louisiana Tech in Week 2 when he came off the bench due to a minor shoulder injury, however the suspension due to a violation of team rules had not been made public until now.
Odums did not give further details about the violation.
Augustine is a former All-SWAC second team selection and was considered to be one of the Jaguars’ best defenders and a team leader going into the season.
Walk-on sophomore Chase Foster out of Southern Lab moved into Augustine’s place, starting with the season opener. Foster is third on the team with 30 total tackles. He also tipped a ball into the hands of Jakoby Pappillion this past weekend for one of Southern’s five interceptions.
Augustine produced one tackle in his two appearances before the suspension.
Award season
The weekly honors continue to roll in for Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton after his breakout game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
Skelton was named National HBCU Player of the Week by the website boxtorow.com and SWAC Player of the Week by CollegeSportsMadness.com.
He was previously named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for his 370 yard and four touchdowns against the Panthers.
Get your tickets
Fans looking to make the trip to Dallas this weekend can book bus travel, tickets and hotel accommodations with the Southern University Quarterback Club.
Packages begin at $290 for a single, $450 for a double, $630 for a triple or $760 for a quad.
Contact president Reginald Jarvis at (225) 939-5906 or vice president Lillian Jones at (225) 247-1437 for more details.