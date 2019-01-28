MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama State used a double-double from AJ Farrar to battle back from a double-digit deficit in the first half, and the Hornets held off a late Southern charge for a 69-65 Southwestern Athletic Conference victory Monday night.
Alabama State (8-10, 6-1 SWAC) fell behind by as many as 13 in the first half before coming back to take the lead late in the first half. Southern (3-18, 2-6) went to the locker room at halftime with a 35-34 lead.
The Hornets came out in the second shooting 50 percent (11-of-22) to build a 14-point lead with 8:33 remaining before Southern made its charge.
Farrar put the game away with a free throw with just nine seconds remaining in the contest.
The junior finished with his third double-double of the season as he scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds (including six offensive). He was joined in double figures by Reginald Gee with 15 and Tobi Ewuosho with 10.
The Hornets shot 45.7 (21-of-46) percent from the floor, and 33.3 (4-of-12) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot just 56.4 (22-of-39) percent from the free-throw line.
Southern was led by Hassan Hussein, who came off the bench for 17 points and five rebounds. Aaron Ray contributed 13 and Jayden Saddler added 11. Bryan Assie was the Jaguars’ leading rebounder with 6.
The Jaguars shot 41.7 percent for the game.