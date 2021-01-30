For the second consecutive game, the Southern men's basketball team built a double-digit second-half lead. This time, the Jaguars kept their foot on the gas.
Sparked by Jayden Saddler’s 19 points, all in the first half, Southern rolled to a 76-59 SWAC win over Alcorn State at the Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi.
The win moves Southern (4-6, 4-2) into sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings, one-half game ahead of Alcorn (3-7, 3-2).
“Jayden Saddler really set the tone tonight and made sure we weren’t going to lose this game,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “He did it with his scoring and he also had eight assists. He did what he needed to do to get us going.”
Saddler scored 12 points in the game’s first 10 minutes helping the Jaguars to a 20-7 lead. Alcorn got as close as 24-16 after Troymain Crosby scored two of his game-high 21 points, but Southern came back with a 13-1 run.
In its 66-64 loss at Alabama State on Monday, Southern led by 12 points early in the second half before faltering. On Saturday, Southern led 40-21 at halftime and never looked back.
Southern’s largest lead was 66-33, and it led 74-48 with less than two minutes to play.
The Braves scored the first four points of the second half to get within 15 points. Southern answered by scoring the game’s next 13 points, part of a 19-2 run that pushed the lead to 59-27.
In the final moments, Alcorn outscored Southern 11-2, its best run of the game, to reduce the final margin to 17 points.
Samkelo Cele scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and made sure Alcorn’s thoughts of a comeback didn’t materialize.
“Samkelo gave us a big lift and some big energy off the bench,” Woods said.
Also scoring in double figures for Southern were Ashante Shivers with 15 points, Isaiah Rollins with 11 and Terrell Williams with 10. Harrison Henderson pulled down 13 boards as Southern outrebounded Alcorn 39-33.
For the game, Southern shot 51% (26 of 51) from the field and made 9 of 23 from 3-point range. Alcorn shot 31% (22 of 71).
“We finished the deal today,” Woods said. “We made some bone-headed plays in the last minute or so, but we did what we needed to do to put them away like we’re supposed to.”
Southern is off Monday and does not play again until next Saturday, when it hosts Grambling at 4:30 p.m.