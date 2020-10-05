Southern and Grambling are prepared to make Shreveport their temporary home for their unique spring Bayou Classic in April 2021.
Game organizers have scheduled a press conference at Independence Stadium for noon Monday, with Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins and administrators from both schools, including Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs and Southern coach Dawson Odums.
The Bayou Classic is scheduled for April 17.
This will be just the second time since the Bayou Classic's inception in 1974 that the game will happen outside of New Orleans. Southern and Grambling played the 2005 game in Houston at what was then known as Reliant Stadium, three months after Hurricane Katrina.
The football stadiums at Southern and Grambling are empty this fall, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference was among the first to postpone fall sports until the spring, announcing the move in late July. The SWAC later announced a six-game conference schedule and gave each team the option to add a seventh nonconference game.
The SWAC championship game is scheduled for May 1.
