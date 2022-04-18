An unexpected road trip resulted in Southern’s baseball team getting swept at Prairie View and dropping to third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division.
The Jaguars will try to rebound with a nonconference game at Nicholls State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ray Didier Field in Thibodaux.
The Jaguars (12-22, 9-6) had won their previous six conference games before the sweep in a series that was scheduled for Baton Rouge but moved because of weather concerns. The Jaguars managed only 20 hits and eight runs for the weekend, losing 12-4, 7-2 and 3-2.
Prairie View (21-17, 11-4) moved into first place, one game ahead of Grambling. The Jaguars play a three-game series at Texas Southern this coming weekend. Southern then travels to Grambling the following weekend before playing their last three series at home.
“Sunday we played better; Saturday we played OK, except for that one inning with two outs when PVU scored six runs,” Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw said. “Their pitchers kept us off balance and they played good defense.
“There was some disappointment but they know we have half the season to go. We have to play well on the weekend and do productive things during the week to carry over.”
The trouble started quickly for Southern. Friday night ace Joseph Battaglia, who had won his first four conference starts, gave up seven runs and 10 hits in the first three innings. Southern tied the game with two in the third inning but the Panthers scored three more times off reliever Nick Luckett, who allowed four unearned runs.
Southern committed three errors in the game and failed to make enough other defensive plays.
“Battaglia was off and we didn’t make many plays behind him,” Crenshaw said. “The pitchers battled. They made contact and forced us to make a play.”
A six-run inning doomed Southern in the second game, and the Jaguars scratched together only five hits in the finale Sunday.
Nathaniel Lai had four hits and two RBIs for the weekend and JJ Rollon three hits, including a home run and a double.
Nicholls (19-14) has beaten UL and took two of three from Northwestern State last weekend. First baseman Edgar Alvarez is batting .302 with six homers and a team-best 37 RBIs. Outfielders Xane Washington (.331) and Alec Paz (.318) have each hit six homers.
Crenshaw said either Christian Davis or Dillen Miller will start at Nicholls. He said his team has one open home date remaining and will reschedule either the UNO or Nicholls State games that were postponed the past two weeks.
Crenshaw said he’s hoping to get third baseman Hunter Tabb back in “another week or two” as he recovers from a broken hand.
“It’s healing but it’s up to his tolerance,” Crenshaw said. “I want him to be fully healthy when he comes back.”
Catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez is another 2-3 weeks away, and infielder Zavier Moore is out of the rest of the year, knee, he said.