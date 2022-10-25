Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight.
By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
Jackson State and Southern both sit atop their respective Southwestern Athletic Conference divisions, although Southern is tied with Prairie View in the West. The rivalry is intense without the extracurriculars, but now the world will tune in — at least for the pregame buildup that will be broadcast on ESPN’s "College GameDay."
Dooley has gone into full blinders mode.
“Every game we play is important,” Dooley said at Tuesday’s weekly news conference. “It’s not about blocking out the noise. The game is going to be played between the stripes. That’s all that matters. No one is going to win a championship on social media or television. You have to line down and play for 60 minutes.”
Southern (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) is playing its best football as it moves into the path of the Deion Sanders-led steamroller that is Jackson State (7-0, 4-0) this season. The Tigers won the SWAC title by beating Dooley’s Prairie View team in the championship game last season, then was upset by South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.
This game will be huge for Southern’s chances of winning the division and setting up a potential rematch in the conference title game Dec. 3, where the teams have met twice before since the divisional format was introduced in 1999.
The Tigers lead the conference in scoring offense (40.9 points per game) and defense (10.1 ppg), and total offense (495.3 yards per game) and defense (190.3 ypg). Southern is right behind the Tigers in all four categories. The Jaguars average 39.9 ppg while allowing 18.1 ppg. They roll up 460.1 ypg and allow 271.1 ypg.
The Jaguars are the league’s top rushing team with 228.4 ypg, and Jackson State is No. 1 in passing with 328 ypg.
“Everybody is primed and ready to go,” Dooley said. “Why wouldn’t you be ready to play in a game of this magnitude? There’s no excuses.”
Southern players did their best to downplay the hype factor.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity," defensive lineman Camron Peterson said. “At the same time, we’re focused on what’s important: practicing and preparing and handling our business when we go down there. It doesn’t really matter about the environment. We focus on us. We know what we have to do, who we are.”
Said wide receiver Cassius Allen: “They’ve got some athletes. We’ve got athletes, too. I’m just ready to play. We’re not worried about everything going on around the game. We’re just trying to win.”
Jackson State has the top passer in the league in Sanders’ son, sophomore Shedeur Sanders. The Tigers also have one of the top defenders in the league in Missouri transfer linebacker Aubrey Miller, and they finally have gotten five-star freshman recruit Travis Hunter healthy.
Sanders has passed for 2,231 yards and 23 touchdowns with only five interceptions while completing 210 of 287 passes. His 73.2% completion rate is six points higher than the next closest player in the SWAC.
Miller is one of the league’s top defensive playmakers, and Hunter played his second game last week on both sides of the ball. He had four receptions for 26 yards and made four tackles.
“Our mindset doesn’t change,” Peterson said. “We’re always 100 percent full tilt. We know what we’re capable of and have all the confidence in the world.”
Dumas selected
Jason Dumas has been selected to play in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on Feb. 25. The all-star game is a chance for HBCU players to practice and play in front of NFL scouts.