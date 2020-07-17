The Southwestern Athletic Conference football season, at least for this fall, may not happen.
Conference presidents are set to meet Monday to decide about this season, including possibly postponing it until the spring.
"No decision has been made yet," SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said Friday afternoon.
McClelland disputed a report by Stadium Network saying that the league will announce Monday that it will cancel fall sports.
“Whoever put that report out is 100% not accurate, although I cannot say how our presidents will vote Monday,” McClelland said.
Southern is set to begin its season on Sept. 19 at Alabama A&M, but that may not happen if the SWAC joins other leagues in canceling or postponing its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday afternoon, four conferences have already canceled their seasons for the fall. The Ivy League was the first to cancel, followed by the Patriot League and the Colonial Athletic Association. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced Thursday it would suspend fall sports.
The MEAC's announcement, which came Thursday, canceled this year's Celebration Bowl, which for the past five years has pitted its champion against the SWAC champion. The MEAC's decision also wiped out the MEAC/SWAC Challenge between Grambling and South Carolina State, scheduled for Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.