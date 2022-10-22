Even going up against a mismatched opponent, the Southern defense continued to show why it excels in the second half. The Jaguars drove that point home in Saturday’s 51-7 homecoming win over Virginia University of Lynchburg.
In the first half, the Dragons scored their lone touchdown and had 79 yards of total offense. They went scoreless in the second half and finished the game with 68 yards.
“Coach (Henry) Miller (the defensive coordinator) is doing a great job with those guys,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “We just need to continue to work. At this point in time, you can’t say we need to get our chemistry. We’re six games into the season, so whatever’s going to be there is there, but I like where we are right now.”
The game was the fifth consecutive and sixth overall that Southern has held its opponent to no touchdowns in the second half. So far, LSU has been the only team to reach the end zone on Southern in the second half.
Defensive tackle Jalen Ivy credited Southern’s conditioning with its second-half success.
“I just feel like it's energy,” Ivy said. “We did things throughout the week (in practice) that we have to have energy for. When it comes to game time and its the third quarter, fourth quarter, that energy still has to be there. Energy provides confidence and confidence provides good play.”
Whether it was early in the game or late, a big part of Southern’s defensive success came from pressuring Virginia-Lynchburg quarterback Fanelle Andrus. The Jaguars sacked Andrus eight times, including three by defensive tackle Tahj Brown.
The sack total accounted for losses totaling 43 yards, and Virginia-Lynchburg finished the game with minus-27 yards rushing.
“Just watching film, we saw that’s where their weakness was so we just took advantage of it,” Brown said.
In the first quarter, Virginia-Lynchburg had chances to keep up with Southern. Aided by a personal foul face-mask penalty, the Dragons moved to the Southern 30. Brown sacked Andrus on third-and-12, and the Dragons punted.
Virginia-Lynchburg started the second quarter with its best drive of the game. Andrus had completions of 18 and 29 yards, and he also scrambled 11 yards for a first down. The Dragons reached the Southern 19, but the defense clamped down after that.
On first down, Jalen Campbell pressured Andrus into an intentional grounding penalty and a 6-yard loss. Brown got the sack on third down, and Robert Rhem blocked the Dragons subsequent 39-yard field goal try.
Brown picked up his third sack in the second quarter. Campbell, Jordan Barber and Amauchechukwu Collins each added a sack in the second half.
“We want to be tough up front,” Brown said. “The defensive line, the linebackers, up front is where we’re going to win games so we come to play every game.”
Virginia-Lynchburg’s touchdown came late in the first half. The Dragons recovered Jerodd Sims’ fumble at the Southern 9, then scored on a 14-yard pass from Andrus to Ronnie Faison.