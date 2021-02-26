1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Southern games still pack a thrill. Friday night at Alabama State, the Jaguars had a couple of opportunities to put the game away in the fourth quarter but left it up to the defense to hold on for the victory. The offense showed some of its old issues with three turnovers and an inability to convert good field position, but Southern put enough points on the board to win the game. Special teams provided the winning points but also nearly had a disaster at the end.
2. TRENDING NOW
The Jaguars pass rush produced five sacks — four by Jordan Lewis and another by Jalen Ivy — and caused a fumble. When they weren’t sacking Alabama State freshman quarterback Ryan Nettles, they were forcing him out of the pocket and making him hurry his throws. All-conference cornerback Tamaurice Smith didn’t play, but the secondary came up with a pick-six by Chase Foster and covered the receivers well enough to create sack opportunities. A solid job by the defense.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
It will be interesting to watch the Jaguars offense as the season goes on. There are some differences under first-year coordinator Zach Grossi, and except for one play, quarterback Ladarius Skelton looked solid. The Jaguars need to get a better performance from an offensive line with three new starters, but the potential is there to get the running game going up to previous standards. Southern showed its experience and didn’t panic when the game got tight in the fourth quarter.