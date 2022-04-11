Weather knocked out Southern’s Tuesday baseball game at home against Nicholls, but it couldn’t keep the Jaguars out of first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division.
The Jaguars (12-19, 9-3 SWAC) got their second consecutive sweep after taking three games at Alcorn State to take over first place by a game ahead of Prairie View and Grambling, who are both 8-4. Prairie View comes to Lee-Hines Field this weekend for a three-game series.
“We’re playing well now,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “I broke the season up into four segments. The pre-conference, first half and second half of conference play, and the postseason. I told the players we have to be successful in the second and third to be successful in the fourth.”
Southern won the first game at Alcorn, 16-6, and finished the sweep with a 14-3 victory Sunday. Both games were shortened because of the 10-run mercy rule.
The Jaguars got some unexpected help via forfeit of Saturday’s game at Alcorn, although they probably wouldn’t have needed it. Southern led 15-0 in the third inning when Crenshaw complained to umpires about a fan in the stands who was threatening a Southern player.
Crenshaw said he asked the umpires to request that Alcorn State coach Reginald Williams have the fan removed, but there was a lack of security because the Alcorn spring football game was being held on campus.
“He was adamant he had no control over the crowd,” Crenshaw said. “The umpires said it wasn’t safe for the athletes, so instead of finishing the game he went to the umpires and requested a forfeit. It was unfortunate because we had some guys who had really good at-bats. Tremaine Spears had a home run.”
Crenshaw said more security was on hand for the Sunday game, which carried on without a hitch. The incident has been reported to the SWAC office, Crenshaw said.
In the first game, Southern made four errors but wasn’t threatened as Jovante Dorris had five hits, including a home run, and scored five times and stole three bases. Taj Porter also homered while O’Neill Burgos drove in four runs. Porter, Spears and Justin Wiley had two hits each.
Starting pitcher Joseph Battaglia (4-3) won his fourth consecutive start with no walks and four strikeouts in a seven-inning complete game.
On Sunday, Nathaniel Lai and JJ Rollon had four hits each. Lai drove in five runs and Rollon scored four. Isaiah Adams had three hits and Justin Wiley hit a three-run homer, his first of the season.
Khristian Paul made his first conference start and got the victory, allowing all three runs in the first inning. But he shut the Braves out the rest of the way for a seven-inning complete game victory.
“First-inning jitters,” Crenshaw said. “It happened to him the first couple of times during his midweek starts. Maybe we need to throw longer in the bullpen before the game.”