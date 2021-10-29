Usually when Southern and Alcorn State clash on the football field, supremacy in the SWAC is at stake and the Braves come out on top.

That ship has sailed for Southern in 2021. Now the Jaguars are fighting for a winning season when Alcorn comes to A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. as a West Division rival for the first time.

Southern’s season took a downward turn during a 48-21 loss to Prairie View last Saturday. The Jaguars (3-4, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) will try to prevent this season from becoming a losing one.

“We want to show the type of team we are,” Southern linebacker Ray Anderson said. “We haven’t put all the pieces in place. Some people are overlooking us and gave up on us. We’re going to take the target off our back and become the hunter now instead of the hunted. I feel we’ll take that role and give everything we’ve got.”

Southern has shown fight throughout the season, bouncing back with a victory after each of its four losses. That’s a tall order this time against perhaps the best team on its schedule other than Troy from the FBS.

The Braves (5-2, 4-0) are showing no ill effects from sitting out the spring season, and it looks like the tussle for the division title will be settled Nov. 13 when they host Prairie View. The Braves have had Southern’s number, winning nine of the last 10 games on the field. Southern was awarded a 2-0 forfeit in the spring.

To reverse the trend, Southern has to find an answer to why the strength of its offense was neutralized last week. The offensive line was unable to open holes for the league’s best running game or protect quarterback Bubba McDaniel. Southern entered the game averaging 377 yards per game but finished with just 250.

“We’ve prided ourselves in being good in pass protection and good in the run game up front,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “For some odd reason, we’re working to figure out what went wrong and how we can correct it so it doesn’t happen again. We pride ourselves on being a balanced team. Even though we’re run-first, we are a balanced team.”

Part of Southern’s game is to control the ball and keep its defense off the field, which is a good thing given how inconsistent the unit has been. The Jaguars allowed 504 yards and 48 points, 34 in the second half, against the Panthers. It was the second time a SWAC opponent has topped 500 yards against them.

Southern played without All-American defensive end Jordan Lewis and its best defensive tackle, Davin Cotton, and All-SWAC defensive back Tamaurice Smith last week. Southern was gashed for eight plays of 20 yards or more while the offense converted only 3 of 15 third-down tries.

Prairie View bunched its defense near the line. When it wasn’t stifling the run game, it chased McDaniel out of the pocket frequently.

“Bubba was under duress,” Rollins said. “They were putting a lot of pressure on him, moving him off his launch point. It changes the angles of the routes.

“(Prairie View was) pretty good up front. But we had some communication issues, they gave us some different looks that the guys hadn’t seen. We got all of that worked out. We have to play better in the trenches. We pride ourselves being strong on the O-line and D-line.”

So does Alcorn, which aims for balance almost as much as Southern. The Braves have had better quarterback play from 2019 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Felix Harper, although he has had down stretches.

Alcorn coach Fred McNair said Southern will be a dangerous opponent. If Southern gets an early lead, it will pound his defense with the run game.

“That’s always been Southern,” McNair said. “They’ve been able to run the ball for a long time. They’ve been doing that in years past. We have to be able to stop the run as well as the pass. They’ve got good concepts with what they do offensively.”