For the first time in almost a decade, the Southern track and field team will send two athletes to compete in an NCAA regional.
Southern's DeAnthony Nervis (200-meter dash) and Jordan Thompson (400-meter hurdles) will compete in the NCAA East regional in Bloomington, Indiana, from May 25-28.
In 2013, the Jaguars sent two athletes in three events to the East regional in Jacksonville, Florida.
"DeAnthony and Jordan have been working all year in their events to be in the conversation of being one of the best in the nation," coach Teremine White said. "It has been a while since we had athletes competing in postseason NCAA events, but they both will be first-class representatives of Southern."
Nervis, a sophomore from Houston, has competed in the 100, 200, 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay. His fastest time of the season was set at the SWAC championships when he broke the 21-second mark for the first time of his career. In the prelims, a time of 20.71 gave him the top spot in qualifying and set a personal record.
Thompson, a junior who attended Broadmoor High School, broke the 53-second mark for the first time in his career with a time of 52.1.