As the Southern men’s basketball team approaches the final week of its regular season, a deep roster of players has been replaced by a lineup that can get shaken up when someone gets in foul trouble.
A case in point was Wednesday when Southern hosted Alabama A&M. Junior guard Jayden Saddler was on the bench with three fouls when the Bulldogs rallied to get within 44-43 with 13 minutes left in the game.
Saddler reentered the game, and Southern promptly went on a 13-0 run to seize momentum. For Southern, which lost preseason second-team all-SWAC guards Micah Bradford and Ahsante Shivers to injury and COVID-19 concerns, it illustrated how important Saddler’s presence has become.
Saddler, who has embraced his role as a team leader, finished with 19 points, eight assists and four rebounds to help Southern defeat A&M 73-57.
“I just try to control the pace of the game,” Saddler said. “I try to be vocal so everyone can get in their spots and we can run our offense. On defense, I have to be vocal and speed everybody up.”
The win was Southern’s third consecutive and moved the Jaguars (7-8, 7-4 SWAC) into fourth place in the league standings. They trail Texas Southern (6-9, 6-4) by one game in the loss column while Prairie View and Jackson State are both undefeated.
Up next is Alcorn State, which Southern defeated 76-59 on Jan. 30. In that game, Saddler led five Jaguars in double figures with 19 points, and he also handed out eight assists. Saddler said the Jaguars must focus on the play of their own team to beat Alcorn a second time.
“We’ve just got to be us and stay consistent,” he said. “That’s our biggest problem this year — not staying consistent. We’ve got to keep it rolling.”
Tipoff between the Southern men and Alcorn is 4:30 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
SOUTHERN WOMEN LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK: The Southern women’s team was without center Raven White last week. The Jaguars switched up their defense and rolled to a 64-47 win over Alabama State, but missed White in a 78-76 loss to Alabama A&M.
With White still questionable, the Southern women will look to get back on track against Alcorn State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Southern won the first meeting 57-51 at Alcorn. The Jaguars trailed 46-43 before outscoring the Braves 14-5 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got a tough game coming up with Alcorn,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “They’re going to be scrappy, and they’re going to try and create turnovers. It's going to be a tough game.”