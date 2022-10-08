Players for Southern and Prairie View didn’t wait for the game to start to let their tempers flare.
A fight that lasted slightly more than a minute broke out in front of the Panther Stadium fieldhouse behind the north end zone about 1 hour and 45 minutes prior to the opening kickoff.
Police and security ran to the scene as groups of players were pushing each other, with some throwing punches. The players were separated and eventually returned to their respective locker rooms.
“That’s not who we are,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “I don’t know the ins and outs about it. We represent HBCUs at a high level on both ends.
“Not only am I mad at my team, which I can control, but I’m mad at that team, too. Both teams are (from schools of) higher education and learning, and that’s what we have to display at all times. You have to understand how to control tempers. It’s going to flare. You’ve got 60 minutes to fight, and nobody gets in trouble.”
There was only one notable incident during the game. In the first quarter, Southern offensive lineman Traveon Newsome and PVU nose tackle Troy James scuffled and each were hit with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties
Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell said his players were angry that Southern players stomped on the Blackshear Field midfield logo.
“It’s one of those disrespect things,” McDowell said. “You don’t go to someone’s home field and stomp on their symbol. The guys got a little teed off as well they should. That’s disrespectful.”
Dooley and McDowell are friends, having coached together during Dooley’s four-year tenure at Prairie View.
Targeting
Southern defensive end Jordan Monroe was ejected from the game after being called for targeting on a sack of Prairie View quarterback Trazon Connley. The Jaguars appeared to have forced a punt, but after a review Monroe was called for hitting Connley as he was held by two other Jaguars. Monroe missed the remainder of the game, but because the play happened in the first half, he will be eligible to play next week.
Griffin handling kicks
Joshua Griffin appears to have the kicking job for the time being. For the second consecutive game he handled PATs, and he came on to kick his first career field goal, a 40-yarder, in the second quarter. Griffin handled PATs last week while Luke Jackson kicked a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Lewis sits out
Southern pass rusher Jordan Lewis did not play. Lewis appeared to pull a hamstring in last week’s victory against UAPB, although Dooley would not confirm it.
Lewis did make the trip and dressed out, serving as one of four game captains. He returned to the locker room early in the first quarter to change into street clothes and watch the game from the sideline.
Lagniappe
Southern is now 51-20 all-time against PVU. ... Southern continued a streak of 36 games without passing for 300 yards, even while McCray totaling a season-high 275. ... Prairie View has 14 Louisiana players on its roster, and Southern has 16. ... The Jaguars have outscored opponents 106-17 combined in the second half this season.