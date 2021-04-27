Marshall Faulk and Southern University have reportedly had conversations about the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next coach.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the two sides have mutual interest, but no deal is done for the New Orleans native to take the reins at Southern in the wake of Dawson Odums leaving for Norfolk State.

The trend may be catching on: HOF RB Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest about Faulk becoming its head coach, source said. There’s been conversations. Nothing is done, but the Louisiana native could follow in the footsteps of Deion Sanders as a SWAC HC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021

Should Faulk and Southern come to an agreement, he would become the second former NFL star to recently take a head coaching position at an HBCU. Former defensive back Deion Sanders led Jackson State to a 3-2 record this spring, his first with the Tigers.

In the NFL, Faulk built his Hall of Fame career by being both a dynamic rusher and pass catcher. Faulk had 12,279 yards rushing and 6,875 yards receiving in 12 seasons.

Those numbers include a four-year stretch with the St. Louis Rams where Faulk eclipsed more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a key piece in the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense. With the Rams, Faulk won the 2000 Super Bowl (XXIV) against the Tennessee Titans.

Faulk was named the Associated Press NFL MVP that season and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times during his career and three times was named an All-Pro.

Faulk starred at Carver in high school before playing collegiately San Diego State.