Southern’s defense stepped up when its offense faltered Monday night.
The Jaguars gave their offense time to recover from a mini slump, and Southern went on to win the battle of first-place teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference 70-58 over Texas Southern.
The Jaguars moved out to a nine-point lead early in the second half, but their shooting touch went cold. Southern missed its next seven shots from the field, and was scoreless for nearly six minutes. Texas Southern had just as much trouble with the Jaguars' defense, and could only get as close as 47-40 during the same stretch.
When Southern got its offense going again, the Jaguars moved out to a 57-42 lead with 7:27 left to play. From there, the closes Texas Southern got was eight points with three minutes to go.
The win moves Southern (15-10, 10-3) back into sole possession of first in the conference standings. Texas Southern (11-11, 9-4) lost to Southern for the second time in the regular season.
Three Jaguars hit double figures — Tyrone Lyons (18 points), Terrell Williams (12) and Damien Sears, who also grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
Southern forced Texas Southern into 19 turnovers, but committed only nine.
Jordoin Karl Nicholas led TSU with 14 points.
Texas Southern came out ready to play in the first half. The Tigers made their first five shots including three 3-pointers, and they took an 18-8 lead after five minutes.
Southern came back outscoring TSU 17-4 over the next five minutes, and took its first lead 25-22 on Brendon Brooks’ 3-pointer from the right wing.
Texas Southern forced two ties before Southern took a five-point lead, its largest of the half. The Jaguars missed two shots in the last 30 seconds before settling for a 39-36 lead at halftime.
For the half, Southern made 14 of 29 shots, 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and forced nine turnovers.