SOUTHERN
ON STAGE: Streaming live at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday on SWAC.org
COACH: Dawson Odums (8th season)
PLAYERS: OL Jodeci Harris, LB Calvin Lunkins
THE BUZZ: Harris and Lunkins represent a small but solid senior class that is expected to provide a wealth of leadership as Southern emerges from APR issues into a position of strength. Harris leads an offensive line that returns all five starters, and which came on strong to finish 2018. Lunkins tackles everything in sight and is the inspiration for a Jaguar defense with nine starters back.
GRAMBLING
ON STAGE: Streaming live at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday on SWAC.org
COACH: Broderick Fobbs (6th season)
PLAYERS: WR Quintin Guice, LB De’Andre Hogues
THE BUZZ: Grambling will play the role of chief Southern rival in trying to climb back into the West throne room. Guice (22-357-3) is the top returning receiver who must step up to help continue QB Geremy Hickbottom’s development. Hogues (12 TFLs, 2 sacks) has to step up and replace two-time SWAC Defensive MVP De’Arius Christmas.