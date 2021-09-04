1. What we learned
Southern may not be as bad as the 55-3 final score, but Troy is perhaps better than anyone thought. It’s also apparent that the Jaguars go as Ladarius Skelton goes, and he had a miserable night. Right behind him was a Jaguars defense that stopped Troy only once when the game was still in doubt. Three missing starters and a couple of key injuries before the game didn't soften the fall.
2. Trending now
There were a few high points. Freshman receiver Tyler Kirkwood made some nice catches. Tailbacks Devon Benn and Craig Nelson ran the ball well at times, and defensive lineman Davin Cotton made a big play with an interception to slow down the onslaught. It’s been a tough year working around the COVID-19 pandemic, and it might take the Jaguars time to find their identity.
3. Final thoughts
Welcome to the world of college head football coaches, Jason Rollins. It’s not a big surprise to the veteran assistant that nobody feels sorry for the losing team. Sunday begins the process of coming up with answers and making a new set of decisions on his team, and it will continue for the next 12 weeks. Southern still has plenty to be excited about this season, with a veteran squad with a lot to play for. Flush it and move forward.