If the Southern men’s basketball team needed a gut check win then it got one Saturday.
Trailing Arkansas-Pine Bluff by nine points with four minutes left in regulation, Southern rallied to force overtime where the Jaguars finally took control for a 73-71 win at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
Jayden Saddler scored five of his 11 points to open the overtime period to give Southern the lead for good at 67-66. The Jaguars made four free throws down the stretch, and led by five points before a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Arkansas-Pine Bluff provided the final score.
After two close losses at home last week and a starting lineup that has changed due to injuries, finding a way to win was a welcome sight for Southern (5-8, 5-4 SWAC).
“With all of the adversity we’ve gone through with losing players and only having one or two guys from last year’s team, we just gutted it out,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We’re trying to win with guys we haven’t been counting on — that’s why we coach them the way we do. You never know when you’re going to have to step up.”
Harrison Henderson and Samkelo Cele each scored 19 points to pace the Southern offense. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-17, 2-9) was led by Shaun Doss with 21 points and Terrance Banyard with 13 points, but both players fouled out in regulation.
Southern trailed 62-53 after Doss made a pair of free throws with 4:17 left in regulation. The Jaguars forced five turnovers down the stretch and limited the Golden Lions to three free throws.
At the other end, Southern made 5 of 8 free throws, and got within 61-60 when Terrell Williams converted a three-point play with 29 seconds left. After Joshuwan Johnson made one of two free throws, Saddler tied the game on a drive to the basket when APB’s Markedric Bell was called for goaltending with six seconds left.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s long 3-point try was off the mark, and the game went to overtime.
“Coming down the stretch we were just trying to make a play. We executed like we’re supposed to, and we got stops when we needed them,” Woods said. “Our guys just didn’t quit. It was ugly, we didn’t play as good as we wanted to, but we did what we needed to.”
For the game, Southern shot 43% from the field, and was 20 for 32 at the free throw line. The Jaguars outrebounded the Golden Lions 39-31 and scored 26 second chance points.
There were seven ties and 11 lead changes in the second half.