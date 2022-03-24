Southern baseball’s slow start is approaching the midseason. Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw said it’s past time for a wakeup call for the 4-16 Jaguars.
“The wakeup call should have been us dropping two last weekend,” Crenshaw said ahead of his team playing Grambling in its first home SWAC series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. The teams play at 3 p.m. Saturday and wrap the series at 1 p.m. Sunday, all games at Lee Hines Field.
Southern snapped a five-game losing streak in the SWAC opener at Arkansas-Pine Bluff last weekend but flopped in dropping a Sunday doubleheader. Last year, Southern swept Grambling at home to open conference play on its way to the conference tournament title. An edgy rivalry series might be what Southern needs.
“It will be exciting and intense, the rivalry with Grambling always is, but we’ve got to show up,” Crenshaw said. “If we show up and play baseball, we’ll be fine. If we don’t show up and play solid baseball ... .”
It’s been a rough week for trying to get issues worked out on the practice field. Southern’s scheduled Tuesday game at Mississippi State was moved to Wednesday because of weather and the Jaguars couldn’t even practice Tuesday because of that. Their first chance to work out was Thursday.
The Jaguars lost 14-5 at Mississippi State, falling behind 9-0 in the first two innings. But Crenshaw said there were some positives. Some relievers put on a good showing and some hitters showed progress.
Austin Haensel, Deonte Dotson and Nick Wilson each threw an inning of scoreless relief. Jaylon Mack had three hits while JJ Rollon and Quincy Smith had two each.
Rollon leads the Jaguars with a .323 average, but the offense has struggled all year with a .232 team batting average and .332 on-base percentage.
“Relievers went out and threw the ball well,” Crenshaw said. “Some guys who were struggling got it going. We’ve just got to find the right nine to go out there and give us our best shot.
“(Mack) was one of the ones, I guess something last night clicked. He had it in batting practice and it carried over into the game. Things he and coach (Daniel) Dulin have been working on are starting to click.”
O’Neill Burgos (.308) is the only other Jaguar batting above .300. Zavier Moore and Jovante Dorris have three homers apiece.
Grambling (7-14, 2-1) took two of three at home against Prairie View last weekend, getting strong pitching. Shemar Page (2-3) allowed two earned runs and five hits in a nine-inning complete game victory Friday. Page is also the team’s top hitter as DH with a .395 average.
Jacorey Boudreaux (1-2) allowed one run in six innings to win the Saturday game and Connor Rudy (2-4) kept the finale close before Prairie View broke it open against the Tiger bullpen.
Offensively, the Tigers are also paced by catcher John Garcia (.359) and shortstop Cameron Bufford (.299), who has a team-best five homers.
Crenshaw said Joseph Battaglia (1-3), Anthony Fidanza (2-2) and Christian Davis (0-2) are the likely starters but he’s not sure if Fidanza or Davis will start Saturday.
Cador to be honored
Southern will dedicate the field house in honor of former coach Roger Cador in a 1 p.m. ceremony Saturday.