Unleash the RPOs
Southern scored 86 points against overmatched Florida Memorial without really unleashing its offense’s full potential. The plays were a double scoop of vanilla: basic and designed to show nothing insightful. Playing hurry up is part of the offense but coach Eric Dooley is known for using the run-pass option that makes it hard to pin down. Think Auburn in its best years under Gus Malzahn. Quarterback BeSean McCray is built for precisely that kind of attack.
Flag it down
Southern committed 16 penalties for 135 yards last week and that kind of performance will get the Jaguars run out of Tiger Stadium in a hurry. Half of the infractions were offsides calls, seven against the defensive line and one on a kickoff. Southern linemen know an effective pass rush will be a key and that LSU was susceptible against Florida State, but they'll have to be more disciplined with the quarterback’s cadence and focus on the ball.
Trickeration
Dooley has been around long enough to know it never hurts to test out some trick plays and sometimes a matchup like this is ideal. It might even net an extra touchdown or big-play yardage and if not, maybe just a decoy to get future opponents overthinking. The first TD LSU allowed last week came on a double reverse pass. Dooley has collected numerous skill players who excel when they get into open spaces. Just get them the ball.
Don’t freak out
Soak up the atmosphere, but don’t drown in it. Southern players are getting a unique and exciting opportunity to play in front of perhaps the largest crowd in school history and an SEC Network audience. That kind of exposure is priceless for FCS teams. By the time the game kicks off, players will have been hit with every possible distraction as they focus on their responsibilities. When the game starts, the noise will be other-worldly.