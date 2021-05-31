For the first time in 33 years, the Southern Jaguars are heading to Texas.
The Southern baseball team, which upset Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament to earn an automatic berth in the NCAA regionals, learned Monday morning they will head to Austin, Texas, as part of a four-team field that includes the Longhorns, Arizona State and Fairfield.
The No. 4-seeded Jaguars will face Texas, the No. 2 national seed, at 2 p.m. Friday in UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Southern hasn't appeared at an Austin regional since 1988, when the Jaguars lost 7-3 to the Longhorns in Roger Cador's fourth season in charge.
The Jaguars' last trip to an NCAA regional was in 2019, when they dropped both games in their trip to Starkville, Mississippi, under then-coach Kerrick Jackson. Before that, their last regional appearance was in 2009 at Alex Box Stadium.
A mainstay in the NCAAs through the 1990s and 2000s, Southern was often sent to regionals in Louisiana or Mississippi.
More to come.