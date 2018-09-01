FORT WORTH, Texas — Derius Davis grew up in St. Francisville, just a few miles down U.S. 61 from Southern’s campus.
On Saturday, he showed no mercy for his hometown team.
In his collegiate debut, the freshman wide receiver put on a performance he’ll struggle to top the rest of the year.
In Saturday's 55-7 win at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Davis caught three passes for 49 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown near the end of the first quarter.
Not done yet, Davis, who led West Feliciana High to a Class 3A state championship last season, took a punt return 73 yards for the first special teams touchdown of his career.
“Derius Davis, the true freshman, he's pretty speedy, kind of like (fellow punt return specialist KaVontae Turpin),” wide receiver Jalen Reagor said. “He did his job, you know? I feel like we've got speed all around the field.”
A three-star recruit, Davis became the first West Feliciana player to commit to a Power 5 school in four years, spurning offers from programs like Tennessee and Kansas State.
Southern isn’t done with Davis’ family just yet, though. The Jaguars face his brother, former West Feliciana quarterback Derek Turner, next week when they play at Louisiana Tech.
Depth chart carousel
Chase Foster came within inches of making coach Dawson Odums look like a genius Saturday.
It took a lengthy official review to take away the sophomore safety’s first career interception when a pass from TCU’s Shawn Robinson skipped off the dirt during the second drive of the game.
It was almost a bright spot for a young player, who all preseason was listed behind Andre Augustine at free safety until kickoff Saturday.
“He stepped up in a big role, a big game,” cornerback Demerio Houston said. “I’m proud of him. He can play, too. When coach put him in the starting lineup, I wasn’t worried.”
Foster was only one of several last-minute alterations to the depth chart Southern put out Saturday — none of which, Odums said, were because of suspension and only one to injury.
Joining Foster on the starting lineup was nose tackle Dakavion Champion (instead of CeaJae Bryant) and Tyran Nash (over Jalen Ivy). On offense, Austin Opara started at tight end in place of Dennis Craig.
Bryant, Ivy, Craig and Augustine all played Saturday. Augustine recorded one tackle while Craig had two targets but no receptions.
The lone injury replacement was defensive back Elijah Allen for Jakoby Pappillion. The sophomore’s injury was unknown. Allen had three tackles.
Other absences included tight end Jeremias Houston and cornerback Elijah Small. Small missed the past few weeks with a wrist injury that required surgery.
One down, one to go
Saturday is one of only two games this season Southern won’t play on artificial turf.
The Jaguars, whose home field at A.W. Mumford Stadium is artificial, won’t have to step on natural grass again until the next time they come to Texas on Oct. 20 to play Texas Southern in the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.
In preparation for the season, Southern rarely used its grass practice field this summer, instead choosing to workout primarily on the turf inside Mumford.