Former Southern University wide receiver Trey Smith received an invitation to the Indianapolis Colts rookie camp to be held this weekend, May 3-5, the school said Tuesday.
Smith, who played one season at Southern, was second in receptions with 28 and led the Jaguars with 481 receiving and eight TD catches. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Smith showed up at Southern as a graduate transfer last summer wanting to play Division I football after a career at Division II Miles College.
Smith played prep ball at Norcoss High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia.