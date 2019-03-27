When the Northwestern State baseball team needed a big swing Wednesday night, Austin Stegall was there to provide it.
Stegall homered to start the Demons' scoring and began a key two-run ninth inning as Northwestern State held off Southern 6-3 at Lee-Hines Field.
The Jaguars lost despite an otherwise solid effort from their pitching staff, which posted 15 strikeouts and kept Southern (14-11) in the game until the Demons padded their lead in the top of the ninth.
SU starter Eli Finney (1-1) gave up three runs in four innings, and four relievers — Justin Freeman, Larry Barbarino, Charles Bailey and Wilhelm Allen — combined to allow just one run over the next four innings.
Northwestern State added two more runs in the top of the ninth off reliever Bryce Ross.
Tyler LaPorte was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Southern, and Ashanti Wheatley was 1 for 3 with a triple and a run scored.
Stegall and Caleb Ricca connected on home runs early against Finney, and Larson Fontenot joined Stegall with a key RBI double and an aggressive base-running play in the two-run ninth.
The Demons tagged Finney for five hits and three runs in four innings despite striking out eight times against the Jaguars right-hander. Both of Finney's decisions have come against the Demons as he earned the win in the second game of a Feb. 24 doubleheader at Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches.
Left-hander Tyler Pigott (3-1) was strong in a designated short start for Northwestern State. Making his first start of the season, Pigott retired the first seven Southern hitters he faced before surrendering a double to Courtland Simoneaux.
The Jaguars host Prairie View this weekend in a three-game series that begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Lee-Hines Field.