1. WHAT WE LEARNED: Southern might have finally found more playmakers beyond the two or three the Jaguars relied on all season. Players whose names we hadn’t heard in a while made big plays Saturday — including wide receivers Randall Menard and Hunter Register and tight end Jeremias Houston. The usual suspects are still solid, but it should help in the Bayou Classic to know others can share the load.
2. TRENDING NOW: Southern’s offense, which got off to such a slow start this season, appears to have hit its stride. The Jaguars have shown no problems moving the ball the past few times out with quarterback Ladarius Skelton running the show after a midseason change. He had his best game yet with more than 300 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the first half alone. And he doesn’t show any signs of hitting a plateau.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS: Everything is shaping up for this to be a special season. All three phases are clicking at the right time, and Southern appears to be more confident in itself by the day. The Jaguars know anything can happen in the Bayou Classic in two weeks, so the challenge will be keeping momentum flowing. But they’re capable of beating Grambling for the first time since 2014.