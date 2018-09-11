After two weeks against FBS opponents, Southern coach Dawson Odums has one area he’s been impressed with — special teams.
The punting game, in particular, caught Odums’ eye with Cesar Barajas averaging 38.9 yards per boot. He hit a high of 45.5 yards on four punts at Louisiana Tech.
“It’s been a while since we averaged 40 yards per punt (in one game),” Odums said. “I think Cesar did a great job of punting the ball. If we can continue to get better in those areas (offense and defense) and stay consistent on special teams, I think we’re going to really have a chance to be successful.”
The Jaguars have a history of struggling in the kicking game.
Southern hasn’t averaged more than 32 yards per punt since hitting 37.1 yards in 2014. The past two seasons, the Jaguars finished in the bottom two of the SWAC.
Odums also circled the punt-coverage unit as having two strong showings, despite giving up a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown against TCU.
On field goals, Southern is 1 for 2 this year.
“Kicking has been really, really good,” Odums said. “We had a field goal blocked, but it was on line and somebody got a hand on it. But Cesar has done a great job. And our coverage units have been outstanding.”
Stadium update
Athletic director Roman Banks reiterated Tuesday that Southern is hopeful to have A.W. Mumford home-side stadium renovations “85-90 percent complete” by the start of Saturday's game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. against Langford.
Contractors were supposed to finish pouring concrete in the concourse area this week before rain slowed work.
Banks said a backup plan is in place in case the remaining concrete cannot be poured this week because of more weather. A decision will be made Thursday if Southern needs to bring in temporary restrooms and concession stands. Alternate entrances may also be used.
Southern spent the summer widening the concourse area below the home side of A.W. Mumford Stadium while adding new ramps and handrails to the seating areas. Southern also repainted and waterproofed the seating area.
We’ve got history
Saturday won’t be the first time Division II Langston makes the trip from Oklahoma to Baton Rouge.
The Jaguars and Lions faced off 24 times, dating to when Langston was a powerhouse in the early days of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Southern holds a 11-9-3 edge in the series.
Langston left the SWAC in 1957 — also the last time the two teams met in a 40-20 win for Southern — but not before claiming at least a share of nine conference titles, including a run of championships every year from 1936 to 1940.
Southern and Langston shared titles in 1937, 1938, 1940 and 1949.