MONROE — Timely hits eluded Southern in the first game of their doubleheader at UL-Monroe on Sunday.
The Jaguars outhit ULM but stranded eight runners in a 2-0 loss. In the second game, a seven-inning affair, it was any hits that were hard for Southern to find in an 11-1 loss.
The twinbill sweep pushed the losing streak for Southern (11-24) to seven games. The Jaguars have struggled to score runs and have been outscored 45-7 during the skid, including three shutouts and three games with only one run.
In the first game Sunday, ULM (17-19) had five hits and scored single runs in the fourth and eighth innings. Southern finished with eight hits and had chances to score.
The Jaguars left two men on base in the first and sixth innings and also stranded a runner at third in the second. Tremaine Spears led off the ninth with a double to right-center and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt.
Ryan Ollison popped out and Quincy Smith struck out to end the game.
Pitching kept Southern in the game. Jerome Bohannon started and went four innings, allowing two hits and one run. Reliever Dimitri Frank was equally effective, giving up one run on three hits.
In the first inning of the second game, Southern finally put a run up. A.J. Walter led off with a double and scored on Spears’ two-out single.
But Spears’ hit was Southern’s last of the game.
ULM tied the score in the third inning and took the lead with four runs in the fourth. The Warhawks added two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. Chris Noble led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run to end the game by mercy rule.