Southern
Goodbye 2017, Hello 2018
The Jaguars are down to their final player who was an active member of the roster the last time Southern beat arch rival Grambling in the Bayou Classic in sixth-year senior Randall Menard. The Tigers have been the lone speed bump in Southern returning to SWAC championship game for the first time since losing in 2014. Coach Dawson Odums says this is one of the deepest teams he’s fielded, but there’s still a few holes left to fill before kickoff.
What’s Up?
For Southern to get over the second-place hump it’ll need to find either a quarterback or running back to lead the offense. There’s still a five-way battle brewing under center even after the transfer of Darquez Lee with Southern brining in former U-High product DJ White this summer. The running back spot is a little more solid with Devon Benn returning and Darbbeon Profit healthy.
Coach Speak
“We cannot go into fall camp rapping five quarterbacks. The reps will get cut. That’s what the summer is for. We’ll evaluate and see who these guys are and then make a decision from there.” - Dawson Odums
Grambling
Goodbye 2017, Hello 2018
The past four years of Grambling dominance were rooted in offensive scoring. The Tigers led the SWAC last year with 371 yards of total offense and 31.2 points per game. 2018 might be the year of defense as Grambling has to rebuild its offense after the loss of quarterback Devante Kincade and running back Martez Carter.
What’s Up?
Grambling has a few options under center with Geremy Hickbottom leading the group for now. Former Edna Karr product Aldon Clark will also be in the mix for the starting job after transferring in from Arkansas State this summer. Of course none of that maters if new offensive coordinator Reginald Nelson can’t recreate his predecessor’s production.
Coach Speak
“Our focus for them is to make sure (the quarterbacks) are being a point guard and not necessarily a playmaker. If they can just distribute the ball and make sure the ball is in the right people’s hands, then it’s up to them to make sure they make plays.” - Broderick Fobbs.