WHAT WE LEARNED
As much as they can be, the Jaguars appear locked in for the stretch run. Playing a team well below their level, Southern came out and put the game away early with hot and fast start. Seniors enjoyed their pregame ceremony, buckled their chinstraps and took care of business. That's strong, considering what's at stake in the final two weeks of the regular season. Southern got off to a bumpy start this season but appears to have smoothed out the rough edges.
TRENDING NOW
A veteran coaching staff is pushing all the right buttons. Sometimes it’s hard to tell how well a team is playing, but the Jaguars seem to have grasped what the coaches have been selling for 2½ months. Saturday’s game wasn’t perfect, and the Jaguars made mistakes, but they corrected them and won going away. All a coach wants is for his team to improve each week, and Southern’s football team is arcing upward going into their final two games.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Southern appears set for its final one-two push with a visit to Jackson State followed by the annual bloodletting at the Bayou Classic with Grambling. After the G-Men upset Alcorn State on Saturday, the Jaguars are in position to not only win the West but play host to the SWAC Championship Game if they do. Southern won’t be playing Virginia University of Lynchburg, but the Jaguars only need to play to the level of their own expectations to succeed.