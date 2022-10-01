Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas finally made it through a full game as a Jaguar, even if his jersey didn’t.
Dumas, the All-SWAC transfer from Prairie View, had his No. 1 jersey torn early in the game and switched to No. 99, but there was no hiding his impact on the 59-3 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Dumas had been chomping at the bit after missing the first and third games and playing just a few plays against LSU because of an undisclosed injury. A vocal leader and stalwart in the middle, his presence energized the Jaguars' pass rush which helped force four interceptions and a fumble by sophomore quarterback Jalen Macon that was recovered by Jalen Campbell.
“I’m not going to lie, it was kind of frustrating,” Dumas said of sitting out. “Being a leader on the team, I try to keep a positive mindset. Each day I practice, I push through it. It’s a new experience for me. I never missed a game in four years. To miss the season opener and the LSU game and TSU, it hurt me and hurt the team more. It made me more hungry, and made me appreciate the game more.”
Dumas had five tackles and 1½ sacks, plus another tackle for loss. The Jaguars held UAPB to 190 yards and two of 11 on third down conversions.
“A big difference (with Dumas),” Southern head coach Eric Dooley said. “A lot of things dictated that. He could have played but we wanted to be smart. It’s always about the health of the student athlete.”
Corione Harris, who had a 62-yard interception return for Southern’s fourth defensive touchdown this year, said Dumas’ presence helped fire up the defense from the start. Harris blew in on UAPB’s first offensive play to nail the Lions leading rusher Kayvon Britten for a 5-yard loss.
“We came out assignment sound,” Harris said. “Everything coach showed us at practice, we did a good job executing and making plays on the ball.
“We moved around back there, gave him (Macon) different looks and disguised what we were in. We got in position to make a play on the ball. The pressure was good, especially with Dumas coming back. The D-line got pressure and made the quarterback lose his head.”
Lewis injured
Southern star defensive end Jordan Lewis had two tackles, including half of a sack to give him 3½ for the season and 37½ for his career. But he came up injured while chasing Macon late in the first half, appearing to tweak his left hamstring. Lewis hobbled to the sideline and did not return. He had hamstring and shoulder issues last season.
Lewis spent the rest of the game icing his hamstring on the sideline.
“He pulled it and we didn’t have to take a chance,” Dooley said. “We were getting great pressure with the guys subbing in.”
Kick starting
Sophomore placekicker Joshua Griffin handled all eight of Southern’s PAT kicks in place of starter Luke Jackson, although Jackson entered the game in the fourth quarter to kick a 24-yard field goal.
“We compete everyday in practice,” Dooley said. “You can win the job coming out of camp but that doesn’t mean it’s your job for the whole year. Those guys have to do certain things. (Special teams coordinator Terrence) Graves gave him the nod and he came through.
Lagniappe
Southern defensive end Jordan Barber was ejected for a blow to the head against Macon. The hit knocked Macon’s helmet off. ... Tyce Fusilier lined up at fullback and got his first career carry for 3 yards — a first down on third-and-1 from the Southern 8-yard line. ... Junior transfer offensive tackle Eli Fields started at left tackle in place of Bryce McNair.
Number crunching
Southern improved to 40-11-2 against UAPB and has won four of the last five meetings and nine of the last 11. ... Eric Dooley improved to 4-1 vs. the Lions. ... This was the 599th SWAC game for Southern. The Jaguars are 380-208-11 all time. ... Southern has now gone 35 games without passing for at least 300 yards, although they came close with 298 combined by McCray and Bubba McDowell, who played most of the second half.
Captains, ahoy
Southern captains were C Dallas Black, QB BeSean McCray, LB Jordan Lewis and DB Corione Harris. UAPB won the toss and deferred the option to the second half. Southern received the opening kickoff.