JACKSON, Miss. — An improbable comeback by the Southern women’s basketball team came up short Monday afternoon at Jackson State.
Southern came all the way back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the score, but Dayzsha Rogan’s three-point play with 15 seconds left gave Jackson State a 60-57 win.
The win was Jackson State’s 12th consecutive, and its second Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Southern. Jackson State (13-8, 11-0) maintained its grip on first place in the standings, while Southern (10-12, 8-3) fell three games back.
Jaden Towner scored 13 points to lead five Jaguars in double figures. Brittany Rose had 11 points, with Genovea Johnson, Alyric Scott and Caitlin Davis each had 10.
Jackson State got everything it wanted from Ameshya Williams, who scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots.
Rogan, who scored nine points, hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter to give JSU a 49-32 lead. The next seven minutes belonged to Southern, which went on a 21-2 run to take a 53-51 lead.
Towner, Scott and Davis all played key roles during the run.
Towner scored six points, including a 3-pointer to get the run started. Scott had two steals and an assist as Southern forced six turnovers. Davis got a layup off a steal, and her 3-pointer with 2:57 left to play tied the score 51-51.
A jumper by Rose gave Southern a 53-51 lead, and there were three lead changes before Johnson scored to tie the game 57-57 with 42 seconds left.
After Rogan made 1 of 2 free throws, Johnson missed in the paint, and Davis fouled Rogan when she got the rebound. Rogan made both free throws, and Johnson’s 3-pointer was off the mark with four seconds left.
Jackson State led 32-26 at halftime, and took advantage of ice cold Southern shooting to take control.
Southern made just 1 of 15 from the field, and didn’t get to the free throw line until there was a minute left in the quarter. The Jaguars got as close as 41-30, but Kaisah Lucky’s 3-pointer and Williams’ layup helped the Tigers take a 46-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Southern led by as many as six points in the first quarter, and kept close to JSU in the second quarter.
After the score was tied 17-17 early in the second quarter, the Tigers surged to a 25-19 lead. Towner’s 3-pointer helped Southern score the next five points, but Marneisha Hamer scored six points in the last two minutes as JSU took a 32-26 lead at halftime.
Ameshya Williams was a force inside scoring 14 points to go with five rebounds and three blocks. Scott and Towner each scored seven points for Southern.