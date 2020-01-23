The Southern University Quarterback Club and the Blue and Gold Century Club are hosting a football recruiting celebration Feb. 5 at the Smith-Brown Union cotillion ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person or $250 per table. For more information, call (225) 341-2728.
Southern is expected to sign bring in as many as 14 new players for 2020 after winning consecutive Southwest Athletic Conference West Division titles. Southern finished the 2019 season 8-5 with a second consecutive loss to Alcorn State in the SWAC title game.
The Jaguars signed nine players during the early signing period in December; six of those were junior college transfers. Coach Dawson Odums said despite the Jaguars losing 18 seniors, there will probably be room for no more than 14 incoming players.
Southern early signees
Tyquez Hampton, WR, 6-3 208, Coffeyville Community College, Jacksonville, Florida
Amauchechukwu Nnaji-Collins, DE, 6-2, 242, Miami ASA, Destrehan, Louisiana
Shamar Zaragoza, WR, 6-0, 170, Miami Central, Miami, Florida
Derrick Williams, LB, 6-0 215, Miami Central, Miami, Florida
Letrelle Johnson, NT, 6-1, 290, Southwest Mississippi Community College
Dakota Masters, LS, 5-10, 196, Jones Community College, Seminary, Mississippi
Ronell Burbank, DT, 6-3, 280, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, New Orleans, Louisiana
Rahem Shorter, LB, 6-0,196, Jones Community College, Pattison, Mississippi
Jadyn Landrum, LB, 6-0, 220, Bowie High School, Grand Prairie, Texas