Southern coach Dawson Odums isn’t making any assumptions about the Jaguars starting quarterback job — even with returning starter Ladarius Skelton back in the fold.
The Jaguars have three veterans with significant playing time and two with starting experience in the quarterback meeting room. That has Odums pumping up competition as the deciding factor as the team moves into its third week of practice for the spring season, which begins Feb. 26 at Alabama State.
“I don’t know if we have a clubhouse leader,” Odums said Thursday via Zoom. “We have guys that complement each other. They’re smart, know the offense and they’ve all played. They have fun competing against each other. Our team knows we’re blessed. Whoever goes out will give us a great opportunity to win.”
Odums did make reference to one factor that would prevent someone from starting — ball security. That’s why Skelton hasn’t locked up the job yet.
Although he was Southern’s best offensive weapon, Skelton threw nine interceptions and lost five of eight fumbles last season.
“They know what it takes to be the starter,” Odums said. “If you’re not taking care of the football, they know it’s going to be hard for us to run them out there.”
Odums said he's hoping Skleton can solve his issues under the guidance of first-year offensive coordinator Zach Grassi. Skelton passed for 1,642 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and rushed for 870 yards and 14 more scores. He started all 13 games last year and the final six of the 2018 season.
Bubba McDaniel filled in when Skelton struggled last season and had some bright moments. He completed 53 of 91 passes for 631 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He came on in relief of Skelton and led Southern to victory against Texas Southern in Dallas.
John Lampley started the first five games of the 2018 season before Skelton emerged, and Odums gave Lampley a vote of confidence in the competition as well.
“Lampley can throw the ball from many different levels,” Odums said. “There’s a reason he started first half of the 2018 season. Lampley has great command of the huddle. He’s smart. He’s like like Cool Hand Luke — nothing bothers him. He’d be a great poker player, never changes face or demeanor. That’s one of the qualities you have to have as a quarterback.
“Bubba is an even-keel guy. Ladarius is an energy guy. He brings juice every day.”
Odums said Southern will begin ramping up the intensity in this week and touted some players that have stood out through the first two weeks:
• Tight end Gregory Perkins, a redshirt freshman from Pensacola, Florida, “is coming on from a learning and playmaking standpoint."
• Indiana transfer running back Craig Nelson is starting to become what the SU staff thought he would. "You can see why he played in the Big Ten," Odums said. "To see his confidence grow is something we’re happy to see.”
• Wide receiver Phillip Thomas, a fourth-year junior from Atlanta, “is a walk-on who has worked his tail off, has a motor at the slot position.”
• Defensive lineman Chris Thomas “is playing really well and is going to graduate early. He’s going to help this team.” Thomas, a third-year sophomore, played in just three games last season.
• Safety Keyshawn Acker, a fourth-year junior from Marrero, “has stepped up and performed well at the nickel position. He was in basic training last year. You can see a big difference.”
• Safety Kaymen St. Junious, a freshman, “is coming on at safety. He’s smart, coming in and doing a great job at safety.”