1. WHAT WE LEARNED: Southern may not have been looking ahead to next week’s huge matchup with Alcorn State, but the Jaguars did not bring their A-game to the State Fair Showdown. The inconsistency that marked the first three games returned as the offense committed turnovers; the defense gave up chunks of yardage in between stopping the opposition; and special teams stumbled with a missed chip-shot field goal. The Jaguars have yet to play like the reigning West Division champions, and time is getting short.
2. TRENDING NOW: Backup quarterback Bubba McDaniel had a career day in relief of Ladarius Skelton, who was too sick to continue in the middle of a drive. McDaniel threw three TD passes and completed 17 of 26 for 252 yards and saved the Jaguars on a day when they really needed it. There’s no quarterback controversy, Jaguars coach Dawson Odums said, but McDaniel took a step toward creating one. At the very least, Odums knows he’s got an insurance policy on the bench gaining in value.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS: Southern won its third consecutive gave and spent the second straight week cutting it a little too close for comfort. That won’t play next week in Lorman, Mississippi, when the Jaguars collide with East Division leader and nemesis Alcorn State, which has won eight of the past nine meetings. The Braves had this weekend off and are a tough task on their home field under any conditions. The Jaguars coaching staff has a lot of material to work with on tape to light a fire under this team.