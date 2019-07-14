BRIMINGHAM, Ala. — College football media days are where preseason expectations are born. When Southwestern Athletic Conference teams assemble Tuesday for their annual gathering, the Southern Jaguars will be squinting into the spotlight.
With 18 starters back from a team that made a late-season run to the SWAC title game, the Jaguars are looking like one of the hunted.
Southern coach Dawson Odums isn’t buying it.
“We don’t feel like we’re the hunted; we’re still hunting,” he said. “We have a lot we didn’t achieve last year that gives us motivation going forward. Everybody (in the SWAC) is hunting everybody.
“Because we’ve got a lot of guys coming back, we’ll probably get some preseason accolades. But I told the team, you don’t get nothing for the preseason. That’s for fans and media; it has nothing to do with us.”
And perhaps Odums should be cautious, because 2019 could be one of the most competitive seasons ever for the SWAC from top to bottom. Only two of the 10 teams have fewer than 15 starters returning.
Alcorn State, with three East Division titles in five seasons, looks a little more vulnerable. Southern and Grambling have combined to win the past six West titles, but Prairie View and Arkansas-Pine Bluff might be ready to challenge the status quo.
Still, it’s almost impossible not to see Southern as the team to beat in the West and maybe in the SWAC overall. The 18 starters will be reinforced by the kind of depth Odums says he has never had before. The NCAA sanctions that plagued the Jaguars in previous are gone, and Odums enjoyed an offseason that has the program “further along going into fall camp than we have ever been.”
And Odums calls the leadership from a small senior class “the best we’ve had in a long time.
“Jeremias Houston, Montavious Gaines, Jodeci Harris, Jaylon Brinson, Calvin Lunkins, Dakavion Champion, Ceajae Bryant are guys that have played a lot of football for Southern,” he said. “These guys have taken the bull by the horns and created a great locker room. You can see the love.”
One aspect that could give the Jaguars a running start is the development of junior quarterback Ladarius Skleton, who finished last season by going 5-1 as a starter down the stretch. He nearly carried the Jaguars past Alcorn in the SWAC title game before being injured.
“Skelton is in great shape, getting better every day and has a better understanding of the game,” Odums said. “He’s a phenomenal person, a great leader and competitor. It’s about getting him to take the next steps on the field. He’s got a great chance to be successful.”
Skelton will operate without his top two receivers from last season, but Odums said he has no doubt that help will emerge from a group of experienced players led by Hunter Register, Jamar Washington and Cameron Mackey.
Defensively, tackle Champion and linebacker Lunkins will anchor a defense that has nine starters back and adds defensive tackle Davin Cotton, an LSU transfer.
Jaguars defenders will adjust to new coordinator Lionel Washington, who takes over for Trei Oliver. He left Southern for the head coaching job at his alma mater, North Carolina A&T.
Odums said he’s been pleased with the way the offseason unfolded with three weeks of work followed by a week off, then another three weeks of work. The team will report July 31 and start practice Aug. 2.
“We didn’t want to burn them out over eight weeks,” Odums said. “They are eager to get back to fall camp. They understand what we’re trying to do. Having a lot of players back makes the transition better.
“We got everybody in, and we want to stay healthy so we can go into the season with a better understanding of what to do and how to do it. We’re further along going into fall camp than we have probably ever been.”