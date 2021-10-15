Cover your eyes
The Southern defense was hard to watch last week, and coach Jason Rollins and the defensive staff have a lot of patching up to do. It would help to get some injured players such as DT Davin Cotton and S Tamaurice Smith back, and Jakoby Pappillion’s return from the targeting DQ will be a boost. But there’s way more to it than that. The Jaguars looked lost against a freshman QB last week, and there was too much space between defenders and receivers and too much grab-tackling. It would help to get more of a pass rush. Jordan Lewis was quiet last week.
Skyler Perry's struggles
The UAPB quarterback has struggled the past two weeks, but he accounted for 281 yards and four touchdowns against this same Southern defense in the spring. If the Lions get him right, he has the experience to keep from getting rattled. The Jaguars also have to worry about UAPB coach Doc Gamble switching Perry out for Xzavier Vaughn, a less familiar option. It would be hard to go away from a senior with Perry’s ability, although Gamble may have a quick hook and may not wait until the fourth quarter to make a move.
Steamrollers
If the Jaguars defense doesn’t improve significantly, Southern’s general game plan going forward may be to pour on the offense and not worry about what is given up. The offensive line makes that a possibility. Southern is far and away the top rushing team in the SWAC. Nobody else even tries to do it as often as the Jaguars. It can be a big help to the defense. Getting ahead of UAPB early in the game could take some of the pressure off. Surely, Southern will try to execute that plan and keep the home team on a losing streak.
Skelton's role
Ladarius Skelton is returning to his hometown in his final season, but will he play? He’s been sidelined by a bone bruise in his knee and by the play of quarterback Bubba McDaniel, who isn’t likely to miss this start. It would be a nice touch for him to play and make a difference, but the Jaguars offense — No. 3 in the league — is humming without him. Yet, he’s too good of an athlete to languish on the bench. There may be a limited offensive package he could execute. The place he’s needed is on defense, where his size and athletic ability could cure some of Southern’s tackling and coverage ills.