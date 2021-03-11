An unusual season came to an unsatisfying end for the Southern men’s basketball team Thursday night at the SWAC tournament.
Fourth-seeded Grambling defeated No. 5 Southern 72-67 in overtime at the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. But, after Southern held a four-point lead with 23 seconds remaining in regulation, it was a game the Jaguars felt they could have won.
Southern (8-11) appeared to have pulled ahead for good when Samkelo Cele made two free throws to give the Jaguars a 59-55 lead with 23.7 seconds left. Grambling’s Terreon Randolph had other ideas.
Randolph scored off of an offensive rebound, and then stole the inbounds pass — a floating lob from Southern’s Brendon Brooks — underneath the basket. Randolph quickly passed off to Cameron Christon for the tying layup.
Isaiah Rollins missed an off-balance 3-pointer as time ran down and the teams went to overtime tied at 59.
In overtime, Randolph scored on a putback basket and Tra’Michael Moton’s 3-pointer gave Grambling (12-11) a 64-59 lead. With less than a minute to go, Southern was within 68-67 when Christon put up an airball from 3-point range, but the Jaguars couldn’t get the rebound. GSU’s Trevell Cunningham saved the ball and got it to Randolph for a layup with 16 seconds left.
Southern missed getting off a shot when Brooks’ pass intended for Harrison Henderson went into the backcourt for a turnover.
Henderson scored 20 points while Terrell Williams pitched in with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Christon led four Tigers in double figures with a game-high 26 points.
Grambling advances to the semifinals and will play No. 1 Prairie View on Friday.
Both teams struggled from the field in the early going and neither made a field goal in the first three minutes. Once Southern got going, it made 4 of 5 shots and took a 12-10 lead after Cele fed Henderson for a dunk.
Grambling responded by scoring the next eight points, but Southern went on a 10-1 run to take a 22-19 lead. There were three lead changes in the final four minutes before Delor Johnson’s free throw made it 28-28, which was the halftime score.
All totaled, there were nine lead changes and five ties in the first half.