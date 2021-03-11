BR.southernbasketball.011721.13.jpg
Southern’s men's basketball coach Sean Woods talks to his team as they play against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during a SWAC game Jan. 16 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

An unusual season came to an unsatisfying end for the Southern men’s basketball team Thursday night at the SWAC tournament.

Fourth-seeded Grambling defeated No. 5 Southern 72-67 in overtime at the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. But, after Southern held a four-point lead with 23 seconds remaining in regulation, it was a game the Jaguars felt they could have won.

Southern (8-11) appeared to have pulled ahead for good when Samkelo Cele made two free throws to give the Jaguars a 59-55 lead with 23.7 seconds left. Grambling’s Terreon Randolph had other ideas.

Randolph scored off of an offensive rebound, and then stole the inbounds pass — a floating lob from Southern’s Brendon Brooks — underneath the basket. Randolph quickly passed off to Cameron Christon for the tying layup.

Isaiah Rollins missed an off-balance 3-pointer as time ran down and the teams went to overtime tied at 59.

In overtime, Randolph scored on a putback basket and Tra’Michael Moton’s 3-pointer gave Grambling (12-11) a 64-59 lead. With less than a minute to go, Southern was within 68-67 when Christon put up an airball from 3-point range, but the Jaguars couldn’t get the rebound. GSU’s Trevell Cunningham saved the ball and got it to Randolph for a layup with 16 seconds left.

Southern missed getting off a shot when Brooks’ pass intended for Harrison Henderson went into the backcourt for a turnover.

Henderson scored 20 points while Terrell Williams pitched in with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Christon led four Tigers in double figures with a game-high 26 points.

Grambling advances to the semifinals and will play No. 1 Prairie View on Friday.

Both teams struggled from the field in the early going and neither made a field goal in the first three minutes. Once Southern got going, it made 4 of 5 shots and took a 12-10 lead after Cele fed Henderson for a dunk.

Grambling responded by scoring the next eight points, but Southern went on a 10-1 run to take a 22-19 lead. There were three lead changes in the final four minutes before Delor Johnson’s free throw made it 28-28, which was the halftime score.

All totaled, there were nine lead changes and five ties in the first half.

