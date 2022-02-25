There was a lot for Southern baseball coach Chris Crenshaw to be happy about Friday. At least more than two days ago, but it still wasn't enough for a victory.
The Jaguars pitched well but struggled to come up with a timely hit in dropping a 5-2 decision to Towson at Alex Box Stadium.
It was far better than Wednesday’s 19-8 loss to Missouri when Southern pitchers walked 10 and Jaguar batters struck out 20 times under cold and windy conditions.
“I’m proud of the way we came out and played today, bouncing back from Wednesday night,” Crenshaw said. “No timely hits but that’s baseball sometimes. We pitched pretty good, got some hits scattered — not when it mattered except Tremaine’s home run. I wouldn’t say we struggled but no timely hits.”
Southern (2-3) was retired in order in only the first inning, and the Jaguars got their leadoff batter on six times. But one runner was caught stealing and Southern hit into two double plays, leaving seven runners stranded for the day.
Tremaine Spears hit a two-run homer to right field for the Jaguars’ only runs. Friday night starter Joseph Battaglia allowed four earned runs and eight hits in seven innings, but he was solid overall with five strikeouts and two walks.
“I felt pretty good with it being cold,” Battaglia said. “I stuck to the game plan and it really worked toward the end of my outing. I started emptying the tank and it worked out for me.”
Spears homer cut into Towson’s 3-0 lead, but the Tigers answered with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
O’Neill Burgos and AJ Walter had two hits each for Southern, and Zavier Moore added a double. Southern’s top two hitters, Jovante Dorris and JJ Rollon, went 0 of 8 at the top of the lineup.
“We have to be a little better in those situations,” Spears said. “We can’t be leaving guys on the whole game. Whether it’s bunting or hitting, as an offense we have to be better. That was a very winnable game for us.
“It’s going to come. We had a couple of balls that hung up today. We put some good barrels on balls and they made plays. Sometimes it’s the luck of the draw with baseball.”
Towson (1-4) got a run on a throwing error by Moore and a double by Nolan Young, who had three hits. Towson also got two runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Frederick and a rundown play where Elijah Dickerson scored from third.
Doubles by Young and Dickerson and a single by Jordan Peyton plated two more runs. Southern got out of further trouble when Peyton was thrown out at home while trying to score on a double by Chris Castleberry. Rollon threw to shortstop Justin Wiley, who fired to catcher Taj Porter for the out.
On Saturday, Southern plays LSU at 1:30 p.m. and Towson at 6:30 p.m., with the Jaguars and LSU meeting again at 5 p.m. Sunday. All games are at Alex Box Stadium.
Crenshaw said Anthony Fidanza and Christian Davis would start Saturday's games, and Mykel Page is slated for Sunday.