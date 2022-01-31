Two more Southern University commitments have flipped to Grambling as the latter is set to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image and Likeness deal on Monday.
Linebacker Donte Starks, a former LSU signee, and defensive lineman Ja’Sion Greathouse, the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Defensive Player of the Year, have each changed their commitments to the Tigers.
Greathouse made the announcement on his Twitter page, calling it “strictly business” for himself and his daughter in his decision to go with the G-Men, who hired former NFL coach Hue Jackson in December. Greathouse registered 20½ sacks last season for Itasca (Minnesota) Community College.
Also flipping to Grambling was former Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush, who committed to Southern in early January and changed his mind two weeks ago.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Grambling is set to announce a NIL deal for all of its scholarship athletes, believed to be the first of its kind.
According to Thamel's report, Urban Edge Network and Athylt are two companies that have made the financial commitment, although the amount of income is unclear.