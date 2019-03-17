HOUSTON — Jacob Snyder started and threw six scoreless innings as Southern held on late for an 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Texas Southern at MacGregor Park.
The win leaves Southern (12-7, 5-1) as the SWAC's only one-loss team and leading the West Division.
“I told the guys, ‘Any time you can go on the road against the reigning conference champs and win a series, it's a good thing,’” Southern coach Kerrick Jackson said. “It lets us keep our foothold at the top of the standings.”
Tyler LaPorte, last week’s SWAC hitter of the week, went 2 for 5 with a run scored. Also providing offensive support were Coby Taylor (1 for 5, three RBIs) and Willie Ward (2 for 3, two RBIs).
Southern wasted no time taking control, scoring four runs in the top of the first innings. The Jaguars added single runs in the third and fourth innings, and two in the fifth.
Texas Southern (3-14, 2-4) trailed 8-0 before rallying for seven runs in the bottom of the ninth.
“We pretty much had the game handled until the ninth inning,” Jackson said. “We almost gave it away, but we were able to hold on.”
The Jaguars play at Lamar at 6 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Grambling (10-9, 7-2) for a three-game SWAC series Friday, Saturday and Sunday between the top two teams in the West Division.
Southern and Grambling met Feb. 16 in the season-opening Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans, with Southern winning 6-5.