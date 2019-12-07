LORMAN, Miss. — Southern was in position to overcome years of frustration against Alcorn State on Saturday, but the Jaguars couldn’t overcome its own mistakes.
The Jaguars looked dominant at times but committed six turnovers as the Braves came from behind in the fourth quarter for a 39-24 victory in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship game at Spinks-Casem Stadium.
Southern (8-5) lost to the Braves (9-3) for the 10th time in their past 11 tries and, for the second consecutive year, must watch as Alcorn moves on to the Celebration Bowl to play North Carolina A&T on Dec. 21 in Atlanta.
Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton ran for two scores but lost two fumbles and threw three interceptions. The last pick was returned 53 yards for a touchdown by Alcorn’s Taurence Wilson with 1:12 remaining to snuff out the Jaguars’ last chance.
Skelton’s second TD run, an 8-yarder, put Southern ahead 24-22 with 8:43 left. But Alcorn responded as it did all night, driving to the Southern 6-yard line to take the lead on a 23-yard field goal by Corey McCullough with 5:07 left.
Southern still had plenty of time, but Jarod Sims was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Jaguars 48. Alcorn needed only three plays to pad its lead on a 6-yard run by DeShawn Waller.
Southern moved the ball up and down the field, but the mistakes were hard to overcome. Southern out-gained the home team 419-347 and ran 85 plays to 59. But the Jaguars allowed a defensive touchdown, another on special teams and surrendered two points on a safety on a penalty in the end zone.
Southern wasted a career high 149 yards rushing on 20 carries by freshman running back Jarod Sims. Skelton completed 18 of 30 passes for 159 yards but was only five of 13 for 41 yards in the second half.
The Jaguars defense did a good job on SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Felix Harper, who hit 12 of 25 for 226 yards and one TD. Harper torched the Jaguars for 277 yards and two scores in the first meeting earlier in the year.
LeCharles Pringle caught five passes for 145 yards, including a 56-yard scoring reception.
The Jaguars were sharp in many respects in the first half, but myriad mistakes allowed Alcorn to take a 16-14 lead at the break. The Jaguars had four turnovers and fumbled four times, including an intercepted pitchout that Solomon Muhammad returned 84 yards before Sims tackled him from behind, saving a touchdown.
Another boo-boo resulted in the difference on the scoreboard. Brandon Hinton fumbled a kickoff out of bounds at the Southern 3-yard line, and two plays later, Alcorn was awarded a two-point safety when the Jaguars were penalized for holding in the end zone.
The Jaguars did plenty right, out-gaining the home team 257-107. Sims, who rushed for 91 yards on eight carries, blew through the line for a 32-yard scoring run to the Jaguars up 7-0 with 2:07 left in the first quarter.
Alcorn responded immediately when Javen Morrison took the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to tie the game. Southern’s coverage team was stretched out vertically and when Morrison got through the first wave, he easily evaded kicker Cesar Barajas, the only player with a chance to tackle him.
After the safety gave Alcorn a 9-7 lead, Southern went back on top on a 3-yard run by Skelton to cap a 70-yard, nine-play drive. Alcorn responded with a four-play, 75-yard drive. Trey Taylor scored on a 3-yard potion run with 8:58 left.