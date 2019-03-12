HOUSTON — Three days ago, the Southern men’s basketball team stormed into HP&E Arena and knocked off one of the top teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
On Tuesday night, Texas Southern answered the wake-up call.
The Tigers came out strong from the opening tip and never let up, sending the Jaguars home with their 25th and final loss of the season, 80-70.
“We caught them by surprise the first time, but they prepared for us this time like we were the best team in the league,” first-year SU coach Sean Woods said.
“We had a hard time putting two games together against the second-best team in the league at their place. We got the shots, but we didn’t make them like we did the other night. They were a step ahead of us and they wanted it more.”
In Saturday's regular-season finale, Southern scored the game’s first eight points and never trailed in an 87-77 win. It was the Jaguars’ lone road win of the season and snapped TSU’s 11-game win streak.
That wasn’t the case Tuesday as the No. 2 seed Tigers jumped out to a 20-point lead right after halftime, outshot the No. 7 seed Jaguars on the outside and outmuscled them inside.
TSU made 48 percent of its shots, including 50 percent in the second half when the Jaguars' press led to many easy baskets.
The Tigers held SU to just one offensive rebound in the first half. For the game, TSU outrebounded 43-31, with the Jaguars having just six on the offensive side.
“We just didn’t have enough energy and intensity early on and we just couldn’t pick it up,” said Brendon Brooks, who came off the bench to score 12 points for SU. “They made their shots and we didn’t. It just wasn’t our night.”
Southern (7-25) was led by Richard Lee’s 13 points, but it wasn’t close to the 30-point career-high performance he put on Saturday when he drained nine 3-pointers.
“We just didn’t have it for the full 40 minutes like we did last game," Lee said. “They prepared well. We fought to the end, but that was a very good team we just played.”
Texas Southern (20-12), led by former LSU coach Johnny Jones, had five players in double figures, led by Devocio Butler’s 16 and Jalyn Patterson's 14.
“Southern came in here the other night and competed at a great level,” Jones said. “So we knew we had to come out and establish ourselves early and really set the tone and we were able to do that. Our guys did a tremendous job right out of the gate.”
This was the first year of the SWAC’s new tournament format, in which the top four teams host quarterfinal games, with the winners advancing to Birmingham, Alabama, for semifinal and championship Friday and Saturday.
The Tigers will play No. 6 Alabama State in the semifinals Friday at Bill Harris Arena.
For Southern, the Jaguars will hope to gain momentum after Woods’ first season.
“I just told our guys I was proud of them and they gave me everything they got,” Woods said. “And when you can look in the mirror and say you did everything you possibly could and it just wasn’t there, I’ll take it.
"Life isn’t fair, but you have to keep going and keep knocking down the door.”