In 11 years of coaching, Southern men's basketball coach Sean Woods has always had at least one player on his teams that has averaged scoring in double figures.
That has changed this season.
Southern has a core group of five players who average between seven and nine points per game, but Ashante Shivers is the top scorer with a 9.2 average. The Jaguars are the only team in the Southwest Athletic Conference and one of only six Division I teams without a double-digit scorer.
To its credit, Southern (13-15, 10-5) has embraced its identity and is proving it can challenge for top honors in the SWAC regardless of who leads in the scoring column.
“This is the first time I’ve ever had a team that didn’t have a double digit scorer,” Woods said. “It's just the makeup of our team. We’ve been consistent at being inconsistent.”
Currently in third place in the SWAC, Southern will look for more consistency Saturday when it plays at fourth-place Alcorn State (13-13, 9-6). Tipoff is tentatively set for 5:30 p.m. following the women’s contest.
Last week, Southern defeated Alabama State 56-44 and Alabama A&M 64-37 with different offensive leaders each time out. Against Alabama State it was Micah Bradford (12 points) and Amel Kuhljuhovic (10 points). The A&M game featured Ashante Shivers (16 points) and Damiree Burns (10 points).
“Its been unique, because from a scouting standpoint you can’t rely on stopping just one or two guys,” Woods said. “In our style of play you’ve got to worry about everybody, because anybody could have a great game on a given night.”
If there is a criticism, it would be that Southern doesn’t have one player, a go-to scorer, that it always looks for in crunch time. The Jaguars have tackled that issue by committee using players who can create opportunities by scoring or assisting on baskets.
“We don’t have a go-to guy; we have go-to playmakers,” Woods said. “Instead of putting the ball in one person’s hands and telling them, ‘Go do it,’ we put the ball in the hands of our best playmakers. Whether it's Brendon Brooks or Micah Bradford or Jayden Saddler, we’ll do that and just play off of them.”
That was the case against Alabama State when the Hornets sliced a 19-point Southern lead down to 70-67 with three minutes left in the game. Brooks hit a 3-pointer to push the lead back to six points, and Southern was on its way to a key road win.
Defensively, Southern was smothering in both games. The Jaguars held Alabama state to 25.5% shooting (12 of 47) from the field and limited Alabama A&M to 23.8% (10 of 42).
“I think we’re playing our best basketball right now,” Woods said. “Defensively, we’re shutting people out, and that’s where our success is coming from. To keep those two teams under 30% shooting on the road is pretty good.”
Women
JAGUARS LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK: The Southern women's basketball (13-13, 11-4) team looks to get back on track against Alcorn State after a last-second 59-57 loss Monday at Alabama A&M. The Jaguars usually have 11 players they rotate into a game but were without Jaden Towner, Genovea Johnson and Chloe Fleming against the Bulldogs.
Towner and Johnson were out with injuries and are questionable for Saturday. Fleming sat out with a virus but has been cleared to play against Alcorn State (11-16, 7-8). Tipoff is at 3 p.m.