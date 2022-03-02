The Southern women’s basketball team will get one more shot at Alabama State on Thursday.
The Jaguars led the Hornets by as many as 10 points in the second half on Feb. 7 in Baton Rouge, but were unable to finish. A comfortable lead turned into a tight ballgame, and Alabama State pulled out a 61-58 win.
It was an important SWAC win for Alabama State (12-13, 11-5), which has moved into a second place tie in the conference standings with Southern (13-14, 11-5). Also tied for second is Alabama A&M, who Southern will face on Saturday.
None of the second-place teams will catch Jackson State, which is undefeated in conference play. Still, for Southern, the path to second is clear — win its last two games. Alabama A&M, which owns the two-team tiebreaker over Alabama State, can also win out and take second.
Thursday’s game between Southern and Alabama State begins at 5:30 p.m. in Montgomery, Alabama.
“We control our own destiny, that’s the big thing,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We need to go on the road and play well, especially offensively. Sometimes, for some reason, we shoot the ball a lot better on the road.”
In the first meeting, Genovea Johnson led Southern with 16 points while Nakia Kincey had a team-high six rebounds. Shmya Ward scored 18 to lead Alabama State, but Jayla Crawford, who finished with eight points, made the difference in the final minutes.
Trailing 56-54, Alabama State sandwiched two 3-pointers by Crawford around a Southern turnover to give the Hornets the lead for good at 60-56.