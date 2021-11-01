Southern freshman place-kicker Luke Jackson booted his way into Southern football lore and along with linebacker Ray Anderson, landed conference player of the week honors.
Jackson’s 47-yard field goal on the final play lifted Southern to a 38-35 victory against nemesis Alcorn State on Saturday and earned him the special teams player of the week award. The Jaguars had lost five consecutive games to the Braves and nine of the previous 10 meetings, two of those SWAC title game losses.
Anderson was the league’s defensive player of the week as he helped the Southern defense hold off Alcorn’s offense with 11 tackles, including a sack and three other tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. The two turnovers, plus a goal-line stand by the Jaguars defense gave the offense enough breathing room to drive for the winning score.
Jackson, a freshman from Bensalem, Penn., capped an eight-play 35-yard drive with a career long field goal, his fifth in seven attempts this season. He did not have an attempt during the spring season and took over place-kicking duties full time in the season’s fourth game against Mississippi Valley State. It was his third field goal beyond 40 yards.
Anderson, a transfer from Youngstown State, is the team’s leading tackler with 48, including three sacks and seven tackles for loss with an interception, two passes broken up, two forced fumbles and two recoveries.
Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body won the offensive honor for the second time this season. He passed for 271 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 121 yards and another score in the Tigers’ 59-17 victory at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the newcomer of the week as he threw for 257 yards and three TDs in a 28-19 victory against Mississippi Valley State.