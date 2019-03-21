First-year Southern women’s basketball coach Carlos Funchess is always careful not to put the proverbial cart before the horse, particularly when he prepares his team for an opponent.
Last week, the Jaguars were focused on winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament. The fact that the tournament champion received an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament was important only after Southern had defeated Jackson State in the title game.
Even now, when asked if he envisioned his team winning the SWAC regular-season and tournament championships, Funchess only acknowledges that he knew his team had the potential to make it happen.
Years of coaching, including 13 as an assistant to former Southern head coach Sandy Pugh, have taught him that.
“I knew we had a championship-caliber squad coming back, but I knew we were going to be challenged a little offensively,” Funchess said of a team that lost its top two scorers, both seniors, after last season.
The answer was to take a collective approach in which Funchess regularly rotated 11 or 12 players into games. It allowed Southern to figure out who had the hot hand each game and also kept players fresh.
“I knew we were going to have to do it as a unit, and that’s what I kept telling them all year,” Funchess said. “You might have a hot night, you might have a cold night, so you need everyone chipping in. Not just starters, but the bench too.”
Southern (20-12) will put its approach by committee to the ultimate test on Friday, when the 16th-seeded Jaguars play at Mississippi State (30-2), the top seed in the Portland Region of the NCAA tournament. Tip-off is approximately 8:30 p.m.
Funchess was known for his rim-rattling dunks while playing at UL-Monroe (then Northeast Louisiana) from 1989-91. A former all-Southland Conference performer and co-player of the year, he was later inducted into the ULM hall of fame before getting into coaching, a move that eventually brought him to Southern in 2005 to work as an assistant under Pugh.
Funchess and Pugh had already been friends for more than a decade.
“She’s a championship coach, and she prepares like a championship coach every day,” Funchess said. “I learned a lot watching her, and working hand-in-hand with her. I felt like I was prepared (to be a head coach). The most important thing was putting together a quality staff. I think we’ve got a staff that checks all the boxes.”
Funchess said his coaching philosophy is similar to Pugh’s but with some differences. The changes came mostly with the offense, which Funchess tweaked to allow his guards more freedom.
“We’ve got experienced guards,” Funchess said. “We’ve got Danayea Charles and Coco Parson, who have probably played in 100 games each. It's easy to let them run the show.”
Running the show has come naturally for Parson and Charles, who lead the Jaguars in assists.
“Coach Funchess put in some different offenses to cater to the point guard more,” Parson said. “There’s more dribble penetration, and for the shooters, it's good because the point guards have outlets when they penetrate.”
In all, Parson said the team quickly adapted to the transition from Pugh to Funchess. The winning attitude that was developed under Pugh’s leadership is still firmly in place.
“As far as coaching and continuing to instill confidence in us, that’s always been there,” Parson said.