Eric Dooley isn’t expecting to have a long learning curve in his first season coaching Southern, and it’s not just because he spent 13 years as an assistant there.
As Prairie View head coach, he has scouted and scrutinized the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the past four years, especially the defenses he’s had to attack.
If there’s one player who sticks out in his mind on the Jaguars defense, it’s end Jordan Lewis, and Dooley sees him as project No. 1.
Lewis has been up and down in four seasons, partly because of injuries. He’s the active FCS career sacks leader with 34. He got 12 and 10½ in his first and third seasons and six and 5½ in his second and fourth. He won the Buck Buchanan Award in the 2021 spring season. Last fall, hamstring and shoulder injuries slowed him.
Knowing that a strong pass rush is where good defenses begin, Dooley wants Lewis to reach his potential in his final season.
“A lot of folks have asked about Jordan Lewis,” Dooley said. “He’s a very, very talented young man. I told him I can’t let him fail. It’s my job to make sure he does the right thing. He’s been responding well.”
Said teammate Jason Dumas: “His God-given talent is crazy. With La’Allan (Clark, Southern's defensive ends coach), it’s a match made in heaven. He going to give him the tools to be the elite player he is.”
One key for Lewis has always been adding weight. He seems to have accomplished that, having bulked up to 220 after playing around 200 his first three seasons.
“I stayed in the training room to get better and stronger,” Lewis said. “The spring, summer and offseason, I continued to get my body stronger. I feel I’ve been working hard, put on weight and I can move more weight. It won’t be a problem this season.
“I’ve been going up and down, but I’ve got it to the point where it sticks on so I can continue to build up from that. It’s hard, especially not having the right nutrients. You’ve got to get that on your own.”
Lewis has to be careful not to add too much weight which would rob him of his speed and quickness. He’s already shown good pass rush instincts. Dooley said the key isn’t as much weight as it is strength to help prevent the nicks and bumps from becoming injuries that cost him playing time.
“What does he play best at — 220, 215?” Dooley asked. “I tell guys don’t worry about getting bigger; worry about getting stronger.”
For Lewis, the 2022 season is also about stepping into a leader’s role now that he’s a senior. That includes accepting some new positioning. He’s been working with the linebackers, which suggests that defensive coordinator Henry Miller will want to move him around to keep offenses from scheming against him.
“I know I’ve got a role to play,” Lewis said. “I’m a leader on the team. Everybody looks up to me, watching what I do to see what I do and how I do it.
“Coach Dooley has one goal for me: to make it to the (National Football) League. He knows what type of player I am, how I can play. He wants me to continue to put in the work every day to show my teammates and everyone.”
Something special
Southern's special teams will have some new faces in familiar places. Luke Jackson returns with a leg up on the kicking job — but with punter Martell Fontenot having graduated, Southern has added a somewhat familiar face in his place.
Robens Beuplan, who punted for Alcorn State last year, will take over those duties after transferring. Beuplan averaged 37.5 yards per kick, with nine punts downed inside the 20. He’s made a good impression so far, based on his nickname, “Golden Foot.”
“You don’t call a guy that if you can’t punt,” Dooley said with a chuckle.
Sophomore Joshua Griffin backs up Jackson and Beuplan and will likely retain his role as kickoff specialist. He had 12 touchbacks last season and was consistently inside the 10 with his high kickoffs.
Another new face is long snapper Braxston Blackwell, a sophomore from Mississippi Delta Community College. He takes over for Aarion Hartman, who transferred to Jackson State during the offseason.