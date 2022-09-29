Start fast
Southern was a step slow on both sides of the ball at the start of the 24-0 loss to Texas Southern. There’s no excuse to see that again and coach Eric Dooley will be trying to tap into the emotions of his players during pregame, whether with a locker room speech or some fiery words during warmups. Better yet, both. There are too many experienced players to take the beginning of the game for granted. This is the part where leaders have to assert themselves.
Focus in the red zone
As a team’s offense gets closer to the goal line, the field shrinks and so does the margin for error. A missed assignment here or a 5-yard penalty there can turn a touchdown into a field goal or a scoring opportunity into a big fat zero, which happened four times last week. Dooley has to impress upon his players to bear down and stay on task while bouncing back from little adversities along the way. It’s not just about play calling in the red zone. Execution by all 11 is a must.
Turnovers are fair play
Offensively playmakers can change games but don’t forget the guys on defense. A well-timed fumble recovery or interception can stall the opposing offense or set up your own with a short field and a TD. Southern’s defense was shut out while scrambling to recover last week and never could come up with a big takeaway. Often the best place to start is with a strong pass rush to force throws or get strip-sacks. Jordan Lewis knows a little something about that.
Get the crowd into it
The Jaguars don’t have to score 86 points every home game to get the crowd excited. Fans will be in a “show me” mood and hungry for something early, besides concession stand food. Getting the crowd juiced can give a team something to feed off of to heighten the emotion. The sooner that starts, the longer it will last and larger it will get. Jaguar Nation can intimidate like few other SWAC schools and the team really needs it in this West Division clash.